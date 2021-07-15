Dr. Anil Kesani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Kesani, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Kesani, MD
Dr. Anil Kesani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Kesani works at
Dr. Kesani's Office Locations
-
1
North Richland Hills Office729 W Bedford Euless Rd Ste 206, Hurst, TX 76053 Directions (817) 893-6001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesani?
Dr. Kesani is one of the best Ortho Surgens in Texas, and a really nice guy. Their staff is very professional and friendly, and it's not that hard to get an appointment. I suffered with lower back pain for 2 yrs. and could barely walk before I found them. Dr. Kesani's diognosisis and treatment had me back on the golf course, full time, in less than 6 mos. I highly recommend them for any of your spine issues. Personally, I wouldn't trust anyone else.
About Dr. Anil Kesani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831359306
Education & Certifications
- MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesani works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.