Dr. Anil Koganti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anil Koganti, MD

Dr. Anil Koganti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Koganti works at DALLAS HIP & KNEE- Khalid Yousuf, M.D in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koganti's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Dallas
    3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Baylor Tom Landry Fitness Center
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 7300, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-7922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Compassionate, excellent listener...very handsome....easy to look at
    lo — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Anil Koganti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891754131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Congress Medical- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction
    Residency
    • University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Koganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koganti works at DALLAS HIP & KNEE- Khalid Yousuf, M.D in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Koganti’s profile.

    Dr. Koganti has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
