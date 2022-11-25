Overview

Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Anil Kumar MD in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.