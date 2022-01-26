Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Pain Management3 Woodland Rd Ste 322, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 662-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kumar’s for at least 10 yrs. He does everything he can to treat my Cervical Dystonia/Spasmodic Torticollis. Before finding Dr. Kumar I saw many specialists at the “Best Boston” hospitals and none of them have helped me as much as Dr. Kumar has!!! Being with this practice for so long, I obviously am happy with my treatment. The office staff are friendly, helpful and professional. They also do procedures in their surgical suite which is right across the hall! Bonus: plenty of free parking - No running around to different hospitals/offices & paying $20-$30 for parking...see if you get this with any other doctor - I think not ! I have recommended this practice to many people over the years And will continue to do so
About Dr. Anil Kumar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Edgewater Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.