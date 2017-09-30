See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours St Marys Hospital
    5875 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 287-7804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Type 1
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypothyroidism
Precocious Puberty
Short Stature
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2017
    My daughter has been seeing Dr. Kumar for the last several years, and we are very pleased. He personally calls me with her lab results and follows up with a letter in the mail. He is excellent at explaining things and has always taken the time needed at each visit. He is compassionate and has always made my daughter laugh at each appointment.
    Richmond, VA — Sep 30, 2017
    About Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1598859951
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Texas Tech University
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
