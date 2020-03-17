Dr. Anil Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Dr. Chibuike Anucha MD3941 San Dimas St Ste 104, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Kind, explains medical conditions extremely well !! Diagnosis was impeccable!! My Dr. said nothing was wrong!! Dr Treated me and after being sick for a year. I feel unbelievably great!! Thank you Sir for your expert diagnosis.
About Dr. Anil Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Seth G.S. Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
