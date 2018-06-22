Dr. Anil Mendiratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendiratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Mendiratta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Mendiratta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best and kindest dr and takes such care and comfort . My angel on earth
About Dr. Anil Mendiratta, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendiratta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendiratta accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.