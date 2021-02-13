Dr. Navani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Navani, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Navani, MD
Dr. Anil Navani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Navani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Navani's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Nephrology PLC7350 Futures Dr Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 214-0028Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navani?
I find Dr Navani an excellent doctor. Very caring and thoughtful and available if I needed him at odd times day or evening. In 8 years I've only recently found a bone to pick with him and/or his office staff. No more face to face (masked and distanced) visits are permitted. Phone visits only. I find them cold and unnecessary with the CDC recommendations overdone especially when you see special events with these same doctors in glaring face and hand freedom when they are with those who CAN BE TRUSTED. It's disheartening to see and/or hear about, is all I'm saying.
About Dr. Anil Navani, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1780798223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navani works at
Dr. Navani has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navani speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Navani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.