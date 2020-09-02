See All Cardiologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Anil Odhav, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Odhav, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Odhav works at Memorial Katy Cardiology in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Katy Office
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 130, Katy, TX 77493
    Katy Cardiology
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77094
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Memorial City Cardiology Associates
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 950, Houston, TX 77024
    Memorial Katy Cardiology Vein & Vascular Center
    10496 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Alliance Vein Center
    2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 700, Houston, TX 77084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Shortness of Breath
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
Cardioversion, Elective
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Sinus Bradycardia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Esophagitis
First Degree Heart Block
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hydrocele
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiect
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Very good care by Dr Odhav. So happy that he is my Dr.
    — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Anil Odhav, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1538124466
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Georgia
    • University Tenn College Med Erlanger Med Center
    • U Tenn
    • University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Odhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odhav has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odhav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Odhav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odhav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

