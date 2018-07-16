Dr. Anil Om, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Om is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Om, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Om, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Om works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings101 William H Johnson St Ste 600, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891
Mcleod Health Cheraw711 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520 Directions (843) 320-5530
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! I've never had a doctor that makes me laugh like Dr. Om! My wife and I BOTH have had to see Dr. Om (me for 14 years, my wife for 7). We both feel like he genuinely cares about us, as he asks about our children and grandkids and even follows up with us by phone after we leave the hospital. We will be going to him for all our heart needs as long as we live!
About Dr. Anil Om, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972560332
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Med Coll, Jabalpur U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Om accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Om has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Om on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Om. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Om.
