Overview

Dr. Anil Om, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Om works at McLeod Cardiology in Florence, SC with other offices in Cheraw, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.