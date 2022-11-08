Overview of Dr. Anil Paramesh, MD

Dr. Anil Paramesh, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Paramesh works at Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.