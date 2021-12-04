Overview

Dr. Anil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Patel works at Gastroenterology Specs Clrksvll in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.