Overview

Dr. Anil Purohit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Purohit works at Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.