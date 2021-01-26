Overview

Dr. Anil Ram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University Of Virginia Health System and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Ram works at Gastroenterology Associates in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.