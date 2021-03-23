Overview of Dr. Anil Ranawat, MD

Dr. Anil Ranawat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ranawat works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.