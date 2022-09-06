Dr. Anil Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Rastogi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Rastogi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Locations
-
1
Jose Dimen, MD1275 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5555
-
2
Hemet Valley Medical Center Division of Radiation Oncology1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rastogi?
One of the best dr.s i have encountered in this money grubbing time when most dr.s just see you as a dollar sign. He really cares about you as a person. and i would recommend him to those who need that kind of care
About Dr. Anil Rastogi, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1659455202
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Coney Island Hospital|Henry Ford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rastogi speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.