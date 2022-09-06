Overview

Dr. Anil Rastogi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Rastogi works at Jose Dimen, MD in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.