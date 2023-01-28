Overview

Dr. Anil Seetharam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Seetharam works at Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.