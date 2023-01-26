Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Locations
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Totally impressed with Dr. Sharma at this office. First time meeting in person and he goes through detail after detail the previous 3 months of hospitals, treatments and tests. Never before had I had a physician so well prepared ever and I mean in 72 years EVER! Can't say enough good about this practice!!
About Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.