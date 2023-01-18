Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U London Fac Med and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Grp Rochester2080 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 271-2800
-
2
Arnot Ogden Medical Center555 Saint Josephs Blvd, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma provides excellent care to his patients. He is thoughtful and proactive in his care.
About Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760466254
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Highland Hosp-U Rochester
- U London Fac Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.