Overview of Dr. Anil Shrestha, MD

Dr. Anil Shrestha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tribhuvan University, Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Shrestha works at Dr. Douglas K Dew MD PA in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.