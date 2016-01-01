Dr. Anil Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-NJMS
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Center801 Garfield Ave Ste 100, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4330
-
2
Digestive Care Center600 18th St Ste 401, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Anil Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114975349
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Ganesh Dutt Collegiate School, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.