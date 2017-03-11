Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anil Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Anil K Singh MD PA625 Kent Ave Ste 209, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 723-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to work with, caring, skilled physician
About Dr. Anil Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- U Nd Sch Med Hosps
- Patna University / Patna Medical College
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
