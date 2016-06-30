See All General Surgeons in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Anil Sinha, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Lake Jackson, TX
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anil Sinha, MD

Dr. Anil Sinha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Sinha works at EmCare in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sinha's Office Locations

  1
    Brazosport Regional Health System
    100 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 (979) 297-4411
  2
    Gulf Coast Surgical Clinic
    201 Oak Dr S Ste 203B, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 (979) 285-2828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Hidradenitis
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2016
    He was amazing with my mother in law. He is to the point and cares about his patients. I would definitely recommend him to anyone I know. His staff is friendly and on top of their game! 5stars from my family.
    Stephanie Truitt in Brazoria, TX — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Anil Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154303949
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Hospital Mc
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

