Overview of Dr. Anil Sinha, MD

Dr. Anil Sinha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Sinha works at EmCare in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.