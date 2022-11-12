Dr. Anil Vedula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Vedula, MD
Dr. Anil Vedula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Vedula's Office Locations
Plantation Office1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 214, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 452-6889Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Weston Office2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 110, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 510-2252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 370, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 955-6256
Jaffe Eye Institute PA2801 NE 213th St Ste 1006, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 955-6256Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vedula was great, and very professional. He helped to treat a condition that other doctors could not solve for me.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841527710
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Yale University
- Duke University
Dr. Vedula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedula has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedula.
