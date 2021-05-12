Overview

Dr. Anila Chadha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chadha works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.