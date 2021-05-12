Dr. Anila Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anila Chadha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Since being under the care of Dr. Chadha I have not been in the hospital. I have several underlying medical conditions. She is caring and very understanding and reviews all records in a timely manner. You can trust that she will keep your health in check!! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Anila Chadha, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427289974
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chadha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.