Dr. Anila Ghaffar, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Anila Ghaffar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anila Ghaffar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College.
Dr. Ghaffar works at
Aopc - Central Texas Va7901 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744 (512) 823-4060
Pro-Care Medical Center1015 W 39th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78756 (512) 212-5171
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Family Medicine
English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
NPI: 1639346950
- LSU-HSC
- Dow Medical College
Dr. Ghaffar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaffar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ghaffar works at
Dr. Ghaffar speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.