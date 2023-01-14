See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Lindenhurst, NY
Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Siddiqui works at All Island neurological P.C. in Lindenhurst, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    All Island Neurological P.C.
    910 Route 109 Ste B, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 (516) 279-6210
    All Island neurological P.C.
    380 Merrick Ave Ste 380, East Meadow, NY 11554 (516) 279-6210

  Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Excellent! My husband has MS and I have diabetic neuropathy. We have been using her for years and we wouldn't use anyone else. I have recommended her to friends and co workers and my friends mother. They all love her. She is dedicated caring sweet caring compassionate. Best Dr. We love her and wouldn't use anyone else she's funny. The staff are all nice.
    Eugene Epps — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    1417127333
    Education & Certifications

    Univeristy Buffalo/Erie Co Mc
    North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
    Lincoln Med & Ment Hlth Ctr
    Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Neurology
