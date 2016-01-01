See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Anila Thampy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anila Thampy, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anila Thampy, MD

Dr. Anila Thampy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Thampy works at Sierra Pediatrics Medical Ctr in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thampy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anila C. Thampy MD Inc
    7105 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 437-9024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Fever
Cough
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Thampy?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anila Thampy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anila Thampy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thampy to family and friends

Dr. Thampy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Thampy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anila Thampy, MD.

About Dr. Anila Thampy, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851400972
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Vly Chldns Hosp|Vly Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Cook Co Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Madras Med Coll
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anila Thampy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thampy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thampy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thampy works at Sierra Pediatrics Medical Ctr in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thampy’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thampy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thampy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.