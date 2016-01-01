Dr. Anila Thampy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thampy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Thampy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anila Thampy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Anila C. Thampy MD Inc7105 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 437-9024
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851400972
- Vly Chldns Hosp|Vly Med Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- Madras Med Coll
- Pediatrics
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
