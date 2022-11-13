Overview of Dr. Anila Thomas, MD

Dr. Anila Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Neurology Associates of Westchester Pllc in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.