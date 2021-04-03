Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS
Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Raiker's Office Locations
Pinellas Cancer Center6499 38th Ave N Ste G1, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (401) 444-4830
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Reiker is just an amazing dr., caring and compassionate. I would like to thank the entire staff through this difficult time.
About Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487616017
Education & Certifications
- Howard U
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- U MD Sch Med
- U Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raiker accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raiker has seen patients for Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raiker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raiker speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raiker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.