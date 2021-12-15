Overview of Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD

Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Petkar works at Eye Q Vision Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.