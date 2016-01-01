See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (22)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD

Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Okpaku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    801 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 961-8221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Augmentation
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Augmentation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD

  • General Surgery
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okpaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Okpaku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Okpaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Okpaku has seen patients for Liposuction and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okpaku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Okpaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okpaku.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okpaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okpaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

