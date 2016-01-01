Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okpaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD
Overview of Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD
Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okpaku's Office Locations
- 1 801 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 961-8221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anire Okpaku, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821174368
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
