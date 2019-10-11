Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD
Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw him for a groin hernia and he explained the condition and the surgical options well and I had a positive experience through my procedure.
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- GS Medical College -KEM Hospital
- Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
