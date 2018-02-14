Overview of Dr. Anis Ahmed, MD

Dr. Anis Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seaford, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Med Coll and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Fellowship Health Resources Counseling Center in Seaford, DE with other offices in Georgetown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.