Dr. Anis Dizdarevic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Dizdarevic works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.