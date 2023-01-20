Overview

Dr. Anis Hanna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Tucson Gastroenterology Institute in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.