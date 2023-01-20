Dr. Anis Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anis Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Anis Hanna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Tucson Gastroenterology Institute3040 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 327-3454
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna and his staff are very responsive and professional which allays patient anxiety. The office and procedural suites are well organized and provide for a reassuring and safe patient experience and environment. I highly recommend Dr. Hanna.
About Dr. Anis Hanna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
