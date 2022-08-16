See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Anis Rehman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anis Rehman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rehman works at District Endocrine LLC in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    District Endocrine LLC
    1916 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 214-9773
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Memorial Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Best endocrinologist in northern Virginia and DMV area providing focused and personalized care for endocrine issues
    Julia L — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Anis Rehman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
    • 1992146179
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic Akron General
    • Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anis Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehman works at District Endocrine LLC in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rehman’s profile.

    Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

