Overview of Dr. Anisa Ahmed, MD

Dr. Anisa Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Dallas Specialty Center-Pediatrics-Harding in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.