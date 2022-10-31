Overview of Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM

Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pea works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Stanwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.