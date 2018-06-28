Overview

Dr. Anisa Ssengoba-Ubogu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Ssengoba-Ubogu works at Office in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.