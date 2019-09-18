Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD
Overview of Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD
Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Yalom works at
Dr. Yalom's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group8901 Activity Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (844) 627-4763
Regional Hand Center720 W Main St Ste A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 733-4263Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Anisa Yalom. Absolutely the best, most empathetic surgeon.
About Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1164679908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yalom has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yalom speaks French, German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalom.
