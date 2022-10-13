Dr. Anisasattara Shomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisasattara Shomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anisasattara Shomo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Shomo works at
University Family Physicians1295 Kemper Meadow Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45240 Directions (513) 648-9077
Riverview East Academy3555 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226 Directions (513) 363-3476
UC Health Primary Care Midtown Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Cincinnati, Ohio3590 Lucille Dr Ste 1400, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7370
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shomo is the absolute best. Very busy yes! She took excellent care of my mother while I was taking care of her. She is absolutely impeccable not only in her skill but also how she presents herself. I am very grateful to have Dr. Shomo as my PCP!
- The Christ Hosp-U Cincinnati
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Shomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shomo works at
Dr. Shomo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.