Dr. Anish Amin, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anish Amin, DPM

Dr. Anish Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Amin works at Adler Podiatry Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adler Podiatry Clinic
    3636 University Blvd S Bldg C, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 731-1711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Very little wait time. Excellent doctor who listened and advised me. Highly recommend Dr Amin.
    Jacqueline — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anish Amin, DPM
    About Dr. Anish Amin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1265819700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville Hospitals
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center, Boston Ma
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anish Amin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Adler Podiatry Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

