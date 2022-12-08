Dr. Anish Koka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Koka, MD
Overview of Dr. Anish Koka, MD
Dr. Anish Koka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koka works at
Dr. Koka's Office Locations
-
1
Koka Cardiology125 S 9th St Ste 1005, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koka?
Engaging, skilled and exhibits a great interest is health of patients
About Dr. Anish Koka, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1740236124
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koka works at
Dr. Koka has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koka speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.