Overview of Dr. Anish Koka, MD

Dr. Anish Koka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Koka works at Koka Cardiology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.