Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meerasahib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD
Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Meerasahib works at
Dr. Meerasahib's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3773Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meerasahib?
Dr. Meeasahib is the best doctor I could ask for in my need for a Oncologist/Hematoligist. He is knowledegable, compassionate and kind I highly recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1134396955
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meerasahib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meerasahib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meerasahib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meerasahib works at
Dr. Meerasahib has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meerasahib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Meerasahib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meerasahib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meerasahib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meerasahib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.