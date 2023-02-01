Overview of Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD

Dr. Anish Meerasahib, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital



Dr. Meerasahib works at Texas Oncology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.