Overview of Dr. Anish Parekh, MD

Dr. Anish Parekh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at SOUTH FLORIDA ENT ASSOCIATES PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.