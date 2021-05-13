Dr. Anish Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anish Parekh, MD
Dr. Anish Parekh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Parekh's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Ent Associates PA15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 380-6773
-
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
3
Homestead925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
4
Biscayne1444 Biscayne Blvd Ste 214, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son for a clogged ear/muffled hearing which in turn was a wax problem. Doctor Parekh solved the issue with his specialized tools. He was quick and straight to the point. We were in and out in 5 minutes.
About Dr. Anish Parekh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1831394709
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
