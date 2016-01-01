Dr. Anish Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Patel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anish Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Panama City, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Panama City Smiles1022 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 680-6851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anish Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1417905597
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
