See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Frederick, MD
Dr. Anish Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anish Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anish Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute.

Dr. Patel works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
4.9 (70)
View Profile
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
4.9 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Walter Hembree, MD
Dr. Walter Hembree, MD
4.9 (109)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    National Spine & Pain Centers - Frederick
    75 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 620-0012
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Jul 03, 2016
    For years, previous Dr.'s have only provided temporary relief via manipulation or medicine, none of which worked. But Dr. Patel specializes in the anatomy. He ordered an MRI, diagnosed my problem and discussed the available options. I faithfully place my life in his hands each time he administers a shot in my neck or spine. There is no other Dr. I would trust as much and am so very grateful for his expertise and professionalism.
    Catherine A. Eldredge in Blue Ridge Summit, PA — Jul 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anish Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anish Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anish Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Anish Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508814849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Detroit Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anish Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.