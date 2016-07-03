Overview

Dr. Anish Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute.



Dr. Patel works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.