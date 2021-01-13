Dr. Anish accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeraj Anish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neeraj Anish, MD
Dr. Neeraj Anish, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Anish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anish's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic25455 Barton Rd Ste 108A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Riverside Community Hospital4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (909) 558-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anish?
After going to doctors for a month with very bad back pain one morning I woke up paralyzed from the waist down. Once in the hospital it took about a week before they figured out exactly what was wrong. That was when I met Dr. Sen in the hospital. He explained to me that there was a very large infection in my spinal cord. After waiting for days for Loma Linda to unsuccessfully put a team of surgeons together he made the decision to have me transferred to Riverside Community Hospital. After getting me there and doing another MRI He came and showed me how much worse things had gotten. This was about 5 pm. and he said surgery couldn't wait til tomorrow and he wanted to do it that night. It was pretty obvious by the look on his face what have to do it tonight implied. It has been about 5 months now and I am still recovering but getting better all the time. The only reason I can see this doctor getting a one star rating is that he was probably in the O.R. until 1am the night before.
About Dr. Neeraj Anish, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164719365
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anish works at
Dr. Anish speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.