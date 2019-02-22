Dr. Anish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anish Shah, MD
Dr. Anish Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians2139 Auburn Ave Ste 441, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 721-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shah was very caring. He called me to see how I was. He kept track of how I was doing! He and his nurse are extremely knowledgeable and caring. I'm very fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Shah's office
About Dr. Anish Shah, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- UAB
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.